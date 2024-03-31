State of Alaska Department of Revenue Makes New $9.91 Million Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 74,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,905,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FI. Stephens increased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $159.82 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.65.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

