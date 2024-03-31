Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Stock Position Raised by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,451 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.50% of Stewart Information Services worth $8,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stewart Information Services

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director Matthew Morris sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total value of $757,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,076.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stewart Information Services Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of STC stock opened at $65.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.37. Stewart Information Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $65.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $582.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

