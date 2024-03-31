StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $17.00 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $31.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.10.
Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 15.27% and a negative net margin of 13.97%.
Institutional Trading of Chicago Rivet & Machine
About Chicago Rivet & Machine
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chicago Rivet & Machine
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.