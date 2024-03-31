StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $17.00 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $31.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.10.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 15.27% and a negative net margin of 13.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

