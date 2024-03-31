StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

OncoCyte Stock Down 1.7 %

OCX opened at $2.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10. OncoCyte has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $7.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in OncoCyte during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in OncoCyte by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78,500 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC increased its position in OncoCyte by 107.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in OncoCyte by 389.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.