Strong Tower Advisory Services Acquires 226 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% in the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $200.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $576.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $126.22 and a 1 year high of $200.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 849,303 shares of company stock worth $155,107,447 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

