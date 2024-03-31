Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 692.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK stock opened at $357.87 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $361.41. The company has a market cap of $136.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $345.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.37.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.79%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.52.

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

