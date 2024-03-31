Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 468,200 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the February 29th total of 358,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Price Performance
SUTNY opened at $4.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average is $3.91. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $5.00.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Company Profile
