Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Down 1.3%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $997.02 and last traded at $1,010.03. 3,463,092 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 9,526,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,023.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $865.23.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $845.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $478.77.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,708,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,289 shares of company stock valued at $30,197,681. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

