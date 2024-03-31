Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Short Interest Update

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the February 29th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SVNLY opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 16.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.6294 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.27. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 56.52%.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, Finland, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services, as well as foreign exchange rate services.

