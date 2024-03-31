Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Short Interest Down 40.1% in March

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,426,400 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the February 29th total of 2,381,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,566.0 days.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Swedbank AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDBF opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.40. Swedbank AB has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $22.68.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.