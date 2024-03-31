Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Short Interest Down 40.1% in March

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,426,400 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the February 29th total of 2,381,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,566.0 days.
Swedbank AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDBF opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.40. Swedbank AB has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $22.68.
Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile
