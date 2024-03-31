Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Update

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the February 29th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Get Swire Pacific alerts:

Swire Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SWRAY opened at $8.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Swire Pacific has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $8.68.

Swire Pacific Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $0.2357 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

About Swire Pacific

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, and other luxury residential accommodations; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Swire Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swire Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.