Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the February 29th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Swiss Life Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SZLMY opened at $35.38 on Friday. Swiss Life has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $38.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.89.

About Swiss Life

Featured Articles

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, Asset Managers, and Other segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

