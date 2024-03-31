Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the February 29th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Swiss Life Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SZLMY opened at $35.38 on Friday. Swiss Life has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $38.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.89.
About Swiss Life
