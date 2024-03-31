Synergy Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 134,685 Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 134,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,227,000. Chesapeake Utilities makes up about 2.5% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPK. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CPK opened at $107.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.09. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $83.79 and a 52-week high of $132.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.60.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $185.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.60 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.89%.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.