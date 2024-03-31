Synergy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,428 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 2.3% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,919,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,162,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,034 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,796,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,577,825,000 after buying an additional 480,742 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after buying an additional 5,354,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 219.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,146,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348,126 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total transaction of $962,156.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,742.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total value of $962,156.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,742.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,253 shares of company stock worth $20,486,424 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.3 %

ICE stock opened at $137.43 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.84 and a fifty-two week high of $140.43. The firm has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.