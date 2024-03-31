Synergy Asset Management LLC Buys 100,530 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2024

Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 266,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,530 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 4.8% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $26,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2,900.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.71 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.53 and a 200 day moving average of $100.47.

