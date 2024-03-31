Synergy Asset Management LLC Has $12.92 Million Stock Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 91.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,909 shares during the quarter. Onsemi comprises 2.3% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $12,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ON. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Onsemi during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ON opened at $73.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.81. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $111.35.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ON. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.79.

Onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

