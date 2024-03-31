Synergy Asset Management LLC Has $19.54 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 999.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,630 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 3.5% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.18.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $116.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $120.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.