Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sysco alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens increased their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $81.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.80 and a 200-day moving average of $73.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.90%.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.