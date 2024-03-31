Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SYY has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens increased their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.38.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Sysco Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of Sysco stock opened at $81.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.80 and a 200-day moving average of $73.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sysco Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.90%.
Sysco Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
