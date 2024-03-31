Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Down 0.5%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) was down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $135.44 and last traded at $136.05. Approximately 10,019,364 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 19,151,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $705.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 33.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 24,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Recommended Stories

