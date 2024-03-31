TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) vs. Meta Data (NYSE:AIU) Head to Head Comparison

Meta Data (NYSE:AIU – Get Free Report) and TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Meta Data and TAL Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Data 0 0 0 0 N/A TAL Education Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

TAL Education Group has a consensus price target of $12.37, indicating a potential upside of 8.96%. Given TAL Education Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TAL Education Group is more favorable than Meta Data.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Meta Data has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TAL Education Group has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.4% of Meta Data shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.8% of TAL Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of Meta Data shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of TAL Education Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Meta Data and TAL Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Data N/A N/A N/A TAL Education Group -5.30% -1.93% -1.49%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Meta Data and TAL Education Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Data $32.43 million 1.79 $694.49 million N/A N/A TAL Education Group $1.33 billion 5.44 -$135.61 million ($0.11) -103.18

Meta Data has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TAL Education Group.

Summary

Meta Data beats TAL Education Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meta Data

Meta Data Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates K-12 after-school education platform that focuses on young children mathematics training services and FasTrack English services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's products include Artificial Intelligent Education (AIE), a smart training system incorporating virtual reality, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and other technologies to facilitate the teaching and training process; Artificial Intelligent Universe (AIU), provides software and hardware infrastructure (IAAS) to Metaverse business operators or individual users targeted to improve the accessibility of rendering modes through cloud computing and edge computing algorithms and computing power to improve the virtual world; and smart ID card services. It also provides technical services, including simulation teaching modules, 3D teaching modules, virtual reality modules, etc. for smart education business operation service providers, as well as digital services; project completion inspection services; and customer acceptance services. The company was formerly known as OneSmart International Education Group Limited and changed its name to Meta Data Limited in April 2022. Meta Data Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sha Tin, Hong Kong.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. It provides tutoring services primarily through small-class services under the Xueersi, Xueersi Online School, First Leap, Tipaipai, Xiaohou AI, Xiaohoucode, Aiqidao, Mamabang, Kaoyanbang, and Shunshunliuxue brand names; and personalized premium services under Izhikang name. The company also operates jzb.com, an online education platform; provides investment management and consulting services; develops and sells software and networks, as well as related consulting services; and sells educational materials and products. TAL Education Group was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

