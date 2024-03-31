Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Short Interest Down 21.8% in March

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,973,700 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the February 29th total of 11,475,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 68.7 days.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TNEYF opened at $2.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $3.17.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. Its oil and natural gas properties are the Cardium, Clearwater, Charlie Lake, and Enhanced Oil Recovery assets located in the province of Alberta, Canada.

