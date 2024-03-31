Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.87 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,838 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 855,557 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,604,000 after acquiring an additional 35,278 shares during the period. Dantai Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $5,826,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.2 %

Alphabet stock opened at $152.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.58. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $155.20. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total transaction of $1,826,979.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,523.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,312 shares of company stock valued at $37,268,315 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

