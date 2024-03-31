Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Short Interest Update

Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the February 29th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 360.0 days.

Tecan Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TCHBF opened at $400.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $391.52 and a 200 day moving average of $360.15. Tecan Group has a twelve month low of $287.00 and a twelve month high of $440.27.

About Tecan Group

Tecan Group AG provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical, biotechnology and in-vitro diagnostic companies, university research departments, and diagnostic and other laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company offers liquid handling and automation, microplate readers and washers, consumables, NGS reagents, immunoassays and antibodies, and software; and Tecan Labwerx, an automation solution.

