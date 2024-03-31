Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Short Interest Update

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,600 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the February 29th total of 406,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,788.0 days.
Technogym Stock Performance
Shares of Technogym stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.40. Technogym has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $10.15.
Technogym Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Technogym
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Technogym Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technogym and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.