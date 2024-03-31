Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Short Interest Update

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,600 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the February 29th total of 406,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,788.0 days.

Get Technogym alerts:

Technogym Stock Performance

Shares of Technogym stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.40. Technogym has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $10.15.

Technogym Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Technogym S.p.A., a wellness company, designs, manufactures, and sells fitness equipment worldwide. The company offers a range of wellness, physical exercise, and rehabilitation solutions. Its products include treadmills, exercise bikes, elliptical cross trainers, rowers, stair climbers, upper body trainers, plate loaded equipment, weight benches and racks, free weights, functional training equipment, and stretching equipment; and exercise tools, such as exercise mat, floor mat, loop band resistance, elastic bands, power band resistance, jump rope, foam roller, wellness ball, balance pad, balance dome, slam ball, and medicine ball, as well as personal line products.

Receive News & Ratings for Technogym Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technogym and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.