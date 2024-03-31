Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 540,281,200 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the February 29th total of 436,185,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 128,638.4 days.
Telecom Italia Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TIAOF opened at $0.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.29. Telecom Italia has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $0.36.
About Telecom Italia
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Telecom Italia
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.