Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,121 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 24,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 57.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 95,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERIC stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.76. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $6.36.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.1293 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is -21.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ERIC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.90.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

