Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Short Interest Down 31.1% in March

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the February 29th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Telenor ASA Stock Performance
Shares of TELNY opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Telenor ASA has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $12.63.
Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 4.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Telenor ASA
Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Telenor ASA
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.