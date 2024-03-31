Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Short Interest Down 31.1% in March

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the February 29th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Telenor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of TELNY opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Telenor ASA has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $12.63.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 4.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.

