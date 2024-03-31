Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Short Interest Update

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,000 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the February 29th total of 233,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,210.0 days.
Temenos Stock Performance
Shares of Temenos stock opened at $72.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.07. Temenos has a twelve month low of $68.48 and a twelve month high of $96.80.
About Temenos
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Temenos
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.