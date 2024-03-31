The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $7,703,690,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 30,994.4% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,413,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $563,524,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HD opened at $383.60 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $369.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $380.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.76.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

