The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,651,000 after buying an additional 5,796,432 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 462.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,939,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,945 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,722,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,630 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,885,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,300,654.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,303,069.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,878.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,300,654.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 249,646 shares of company stock worth $8,038,601. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.32%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

