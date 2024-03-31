The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,334,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,608,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,193,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,557 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.41.

NYSE:PG opened at $162.25 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $163.14. The stock has a market cap of $381.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.99 and a 200-day moving average of $152.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.98%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

