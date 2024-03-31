The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 19,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 6,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $71.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.89. The firm has a market cap of $78.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $75.80.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.46.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

