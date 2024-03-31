Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF) Short Interest Up 62.5% in March

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the February 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.0 days.

Get Tidewater Renewables alerts:

Tidewater Renewables Price Performance

Shares of TDWRF stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28. Tidewater Renewables has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $7.73.

Tidewater Renewables Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, and others industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.