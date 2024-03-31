Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF) Short Interest Up 62.5% in March

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the February 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.0 days.
Tidewater Renewables Price Performance
Shares of TDWRF stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28. Tidewater Renewables has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $7.73.
Tidewater Renewables Company Profile
