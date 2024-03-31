TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,246,700 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the February 29th total of 1,847,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.0 days.

TMX Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TMXXF stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33. TMX Group has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $27.17.

Featured Stories

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

