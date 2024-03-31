TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,246,700 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the February 29th total of 1,847,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.0 days.
TMX Group Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of TMXXF stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33. TMX Group has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $27.17.
TMX Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TMX Group
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.