TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Short Interest Update

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the February 29th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days.

Get TOD'S alerts:

TOD’S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TODGF opened at $37.65 on Friday. TOD’S has a 12 month low of $36.66 and a 12 month high of $43.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.87.

About TOD’S

(Get Free Report)

Read More

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. It distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), the e-commerce channels, franchised retail outlets, and a series of selected independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

Receive News & Ratings for TOD'S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOD'S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.