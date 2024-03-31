TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Short Interest Update

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the February 29th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days.
TOD’S Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TODGF opened at $37.65 on Friday. TOD’S has a 12 month low of $36.66 and a 12 month high of $43.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.87.
About TOD’S
