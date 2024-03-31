TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,979,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 95,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,354,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TotalEnergies Stock Performance
NYSE TTE opened at $68.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $161.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.17. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $69.63.
TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.597 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 27.57%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.
TotalEnergies Profile
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.
