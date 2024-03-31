Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,001 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 383.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 220,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,881,000 after acquiring an additional 174,917 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 580,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,254,000 after buying an additional 176,139 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,560,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,067,000 after buying an additional 150,125 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,647,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,321,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $178,887,000 after buying an additional 95,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $64.36 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $65.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRMB. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In other Trimble news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $297,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,927.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $127,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,856 shares in the company, valued at $10,406,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $297,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,146 shares of company stock worth $822,509. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

