Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,429 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.0% of Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 125,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $158.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.67. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $175.97. The firm has a market cap of $381.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.47%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.31.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

