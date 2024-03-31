UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.59 and last traded at $22.67. 5,456,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 10,462,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.78.

PATH has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays upped their price target on UiPath from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. William Blair began coverage on UiPath in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of UiPath from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of -133.35 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.08.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $4,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 429,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,928,144.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $359,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,757.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,784,110 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 2,005.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

