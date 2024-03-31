Values Added Financial LLC Buys Shares of 1,373 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Values Added Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 13,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 66,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.63.

JPM opened at $200.30 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $126.22 and a 52 week high of $200.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.26. The firm has a market cap of $576.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at $34,256,512.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 849,303 shares of company stock worth $155,107,447. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

