Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Lessened by Mendota Financial Group LLC

Mendota Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14,867.9% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after buying an additional 31,966 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 68,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,882,000 after buying an additional 134,815 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $182.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.45. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $183.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

