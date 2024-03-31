Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Washington Capital Management Inc.

Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 0.9% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $58.65 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $58.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.60. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

