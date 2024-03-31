Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,315,000 after purchasing an additional 318,692 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $283,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,830,000 after buying an additional 85,685 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,586,000 after buying an additional 80,145 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $524.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $368.39 and a one year high of $536.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $515.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $471.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

