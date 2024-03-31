Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Position Lessened by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,229,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 23,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $239.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.15. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $181.95 and a 12 month high of $241.38.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

