Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Stake Lifted by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,195 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,667,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,225,000 after buying an additional 262,368 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,140,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,369,000 after acquiring an additional 673,806 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,364,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,444,000 after acquiring an additional 321,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,794,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,423,000 after acquiring an additional 90,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,183,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,780,000 after acquiring an additional 73,475 shares in the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

VGR stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $13.43. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.85.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Vector Group had a net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $360.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

