Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Trading 1% Higher

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)'s stock price traded up 1% on Friday. The stock traded as high as $42.15 and last traded at $41.96. 19,771,402 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 18,609,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.54.

A number of brokerages have commented on VZ. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic raised Verizon Communications from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.86.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $176.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 96.38%.

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $604,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,576.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 627.8% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

