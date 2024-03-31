VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,070,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the February 29th total of 24,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $29.79 on Friday. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $34.05. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.76.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on VICI. KeyCorp decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VICI Properties

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VICI Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.