Wagner Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 578,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,361 shares during the period. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust comprises approximately 2.4% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $7,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BGT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,093,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 177,957 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $2,000,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 159.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 190,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 117,405 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $1,075,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $801,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.09%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

