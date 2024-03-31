Wagner Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,065 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up 1.9% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 49.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 43.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 113.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 79.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $56.17 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2238 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

