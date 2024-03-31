Wagner Wealth Management LLC Buys 512 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,728,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $62.06 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.07 and a 1-year high of $62.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.48.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

